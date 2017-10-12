Canadiens' Mark Streit: Placed on waivers

Streit was waived by the Canadiens on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

With David Schlemko (hand) off injured reserve, the Canadiens had to get back under the 23-man roster limit and Streit was the player deemed expendable by the club. In his two outings for the club, the 39-year-old averaged a mere 14:13 of ice time, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise he finds himself on the waiver wire. If he goes unclaimed, the blueliner will likely be assigned to AHL Laval.