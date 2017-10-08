Canadiens' Mark Streit: Scratched on Sunday
Streit will be on the bench Sunday, when the Habs play the Rangers in New York, Luc Gelinas of RDS reports.
It's reasonable to expect the 39-year-old to watch from the press box every now and then in his reunion tour with the Habs, the team that selected him in the ninth round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.
