Canadiens' Mark Streit: Won't report to AHL affiliate
Streit won't report to Montreal's AHL affiliate and will instead take the next few days to evaluate his options, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Streit is 39 years old and has enjoyed a long NHL career spanning 12 years and four different clubs, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him hang up his skates after going unclaimed on the waiver wire. The Swiss blueliner should announce his decision in the coming days.
