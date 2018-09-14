Taormina arrived at camp with an undisclosed injury, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The severity of Taormina's injury is unknown, but there's no reason for fantasy owners to be concerned with his availability. The 31-year-old blueliner hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2015 and will spend the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors.

