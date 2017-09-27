Play

Montreal waived Taormina on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The 30-year-old blueliner has only appeared in 12 NHL games since the 2012-13 campaign, so he's nothing more than an organizational depth player at this stage in his career. He'll likely spend the entirety of the 2017-18 season in the minors.

