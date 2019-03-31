Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Active after long layoff
Peca was in the active lineup and had one blocked shot and two hits over 10:50 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Jets.
Peca hadn't suited up on over a month -- 15 consecutive healthy scratches dating back to Feb. 25 -- before taking the ice on the right wing of the fourth line Saturday in Winnipeg. An injury to Paul Byron (upper body) and coach Claude Julien's decision to scratch Jesperi Kotkaniemi opened an available spot for Peca, who has 10 points while averaging 10:31 TOI over 39 games.
