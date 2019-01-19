Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Active Friday
Peca started in place of the suspended Paul Byron on Friday and had two hits over 11:51 of ice time in a 4-1 win over Columbus.
Byron will miss the next two games, so there could more opportunities for Peca, who has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 27 games. Coach Claude Julien told Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette that Peca got the nod over Charles Hudon because of his penalty-kill ability.
