Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Back in action
Peca (groin) will be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason finale against the Senators.
Peca was bothered by a groin injury earlier this week, but that's evidently no longer an issue. The 25-year-old pivot, who notched two goals and five points in 10 games with Tampa Bay last campaign, will likely open the season skating in a bottom-six role if he's able to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster.
