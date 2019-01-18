Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Byron suspension opens door
Peca and Charles Hudon rotated at left wing on the third line during Thursday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Paul Byron's three-game suspension opens the door for Peca or Hudon, both of whom are more familiar with the press box than the ice over the past month. Peca has been a healthy scratch the last four games and eight of the last nine, while Hudon has sat for 11 of the last 12. Given Byron's contributions, including time on the penalty kill, Peca is a more apt fit as a replacement, but both players should get an opportunity.
