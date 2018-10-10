Peca is minus-1 while averaging 10:54 of ice time and winning 41.7 percent of his faceoffs over the first two games.

Peca is centering the fourth line between Charles Hudon and Andrew Shaw. The 25-year-old center signed with Montreal, which was looking to play a fast-paced game, something that appealed to Peca. "They just stressed that they wanted to play a more fast-paced game, a little more relentless kind of in-your-face hockey," he told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette. "So when they told me that I was pretty excited because that's kind of what I pride myself on - being hard to play against and playing fast. So I knew system-wise it was going to be a good fit for me." With Hudon and Shaw on the wings, Peca has a couple of offensively capable forwards. Each winger has scored a goal, and Shaw gets regular minutes on the second-unit power play.