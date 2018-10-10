Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Centering fourth line
Peca is minus-1 while averaging 10:54 of ice time and winning 41.7 percent of his faceoffs over the first two games.
Peca is centering the fourth line between Charles Hudon and Andrew Shaw. The 25-year-old center signed with Montreal, which was looking to play a fast-paced game, something that appealed to Peca. "They just stressed that they wanted to play a more fast-paced game, a little more relentless kind of in-your-face hockey," he told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette. "So when they told me that I was pretty excited because that's kind of what I pride myself on - being hard to play against and playing fast. So I knew system-wise it was going to be a good fit for me." With Hudon and Shaw on the wings, Peca has a couple of offensively capable forwards. Each winger has scored a goal, and Shaw gets regular minutes on the second-unit power play.
More News
-
Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Back in action•
-
Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Hampered by minor injury•
-
Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Two points in preseason loss•
-
Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Signs two-year deal with Montreal•
-
Lightning's Matthew Peca: Called up from minors•
-
Lightning's Matthew Peca: Returned to AHL•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...