Peca left Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh with a lower-body injury and won't return.

Peca was protecting the puck at center ice when he seemed to lose his footing and limped off to the dressing room. The Canadians play Wednesday against the Senators, so expect an update on his injury ahead of the matchup. With Jesperi Kotkaniemi (concussion) also dealing with injury, the team has just 11 healthy forwards for the time being.