Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Hampered by minor injury
Peca is day-to-day with a minor groin injury, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Peca's injury isn't believed to be serious, so it shouldn't keep him sidelined for long. The 25-year-old forward will hope to return to the lineup for Montreal's preseason finale Saturday against the Senators.
