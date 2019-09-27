Peca was placed on waivers by Montreal on Thursday for the purpose of reassignment, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Peca started last season as a fourth liner for Montreal, but his role diminished and eventually disappeared over the second half of the season. He has limited upside offensively, but could be useful as a penalty-kill specialist. If not claimed by another NHL team by noon Friday, Peca will report to AHL Laval.