Peca had one shot and one hit over 9:08 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Peca was called up from AHL Laval earlier in the day and took Charles Hudon's spot on the active roster. He skated on the fourth line and helped set up a scoring chance for Nate Thompson late in the first period. While Jonathan Drouin (wrist) and Paul Byron (knee) are sidelined, forwards like Peca and Hudon will fill out the roster most night but with very little fantasy expectation.