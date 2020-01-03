Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Part of morning skate
Peca (knee) took part in Thursday's morning skate, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Peca has been sidelined since Dec. 12 and faces another three weeks of rehab, per the initial six-week prognosis laid out at the time he sustained the injury to his right knee. He is one of five Montreal forwards on injured reserve.
