Peca scored a goal, had two shots and blocked a shot in Thursday's 6-4 win over Carolina.

Peca, who had been healthy scratch the previous three games, replaced Nicolas Deslauriers on the fourth line. That was one of the changes coach Claude Julien made following an embarrassing 7-1 loss to the Wild on Tuesday. Peca's second-period marker evened the game at 1-1 and sparked Montreal's offense. He brings an element of speed to the fourth line, though he can't replace Deslauriers' muscle.