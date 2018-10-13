Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Replaced by Plekanec on Friday
Peca was replaced on the fourth line by Tomas Plekanec at Friday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Peca started the first three games but looks like he might take a seat Saturday night against the Penguins. In Plekanec, coach Claude Julien has a good faceoff man, who can help improve the team's winning percentage (38%) on draws. Peca won 1-of-6 in Thursday's loss and just 33.3 percent for the season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Centering fourth line•
-
Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Back in action•
-
Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Hampered by minor injury•
-
Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Two points in preseason loss•
-
Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Signs two-year deal with Montreal•
-
Lightning's Matthew Peca: Called up from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...