Peca was replaced on the fourth line by Tomas Plekanec at Friday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Peca started the first three games but looks like he might take a seat Saturday night against the Penguins. In Plekanec, coach Claude Julien has a good faceoff man, who can help improve the team's winning percentage (38%) on draws. Peca won 1-of-6 in Thursday's loss and just 33.3 percent for the season.