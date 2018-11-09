Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Scores first as Hab
Peca had a goal on three shots and added a short-handed assist in 13:54 of ice time in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Buffalo.
Peca scored his first goal in a Montreal uniform and registered his second multi-point game. He's centered the fourth line this season, so scoring opportunities have been limited, but he was given a season-high of ice time Thursday, more than three minutes above his season average (10:28).
