Peca was reassigned to AHL Laval on Wednesday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Peca appeared in only five games with the Canadiens during this stint, missing a month due to a knee injury. He managed four shots, three hits and a minus-2 rating in that time. Peca's demotion indicates Joel Armia (hand) may be ready to return soon.

