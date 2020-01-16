Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Sent down Wednesday
Peca was reassigned to AHL Laval on Wednesday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Peca appeared in only five games with the Canadiens during this stint, missing a month due to a knee injury. He managed four shots, three hits and a minus-2 rating in that time. Peca's demotion indicates Joel Armia (hand) may be ready to return soon.
