Peca will miss approximately six weeks due to a right knee injury.

Peca exited Tuesday's contest versus the Penguins and has apparently suffered a fairly severe injury to his knee. The details of the injury remain sparse, but he will leave the Canadiens shorthanded upfront until some of the other walking wounded are cleared to return. With only seven healthy forwards on the roster, Montreal will likely be inclined to recall another forward from the AHL ranks ahead of Saturday's game versus Detroit.