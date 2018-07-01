Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Signs two-year deal with Montreal
Peca inked a two-year, $2.6 million contract with the Canadiens.
The 5-foot-8 forward has played 20 career NHL games over the last two seasons with Tampa Bay, scoring three goals and seven points. Peca did total 13 goals and 46 points last season with AHL Syracuse as well. With Montreal re-signing Tomas Plekanec and trade for Max Domi, it remains to be seen where Peca will fit on the roster for next season.
