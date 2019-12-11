Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Sitting out against Senators
Peca (lower body) is unavailable for Wednesday's matchup against the Senators, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Peca is on recall from AHL Laval, and he's failed to record a point while going minus-1 over four games. The Canadiens recalled Ryan Poehling to fill into Peca's role on the fourth line. Peca will aim to shake off this injury for Saturday's contest against the Red Wings.
