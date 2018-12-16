Canadiens' Matthew Peca: Stays in lineup
Peca had a goal, an assist and four shots on net in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Peca returned to the fourth line Thursday after a three-game stint as a healthy scratch and scored in a win over Carolina. He played so well against the Hurricanes that coach Claude Julien kept him in the active lineup Saturday and for a second straight game, Peca scored Montreal's first goal. He later added an assist on Jonathan Drouin's empty-netter. Montreal's fourth line is generating offense, so until Julien feels he needs Nicolas Deslauriers' muscle, Peca will remain in the starting lineup.
