Norlinder was assigned to AHL Laval on Sunday.
In a corresponding move, David Savard (hand) was activated from injured reserve. Norlinder didn't see any NHL action following his Nov. 21 recall from the minors. He has notched one goal and one assist in 14 AHL contests this campaign.
