Norlinder signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Thursday.

Norlinder spent the 2020-21 playing in his native Sweden for Frolunda HC, his first foray into the top tier of European hockey. In 37 outings for the club, the 21-year-old defenseman notched five goals and five assists, plus another five points in seven postseason contests. The youngster may spend another year developing his game in Sweden before making the jump to North America, and even then would likely start out in the minors with AHL Laval.