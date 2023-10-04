Norlinder remains in the mix for a roster spot, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Norlinder is coming off what may have been his best game in Monday's preseason overtime win against Toronto. He was on the ice in the final moments and made a couple of plays leading up to Josh Anderson's game-tying goal with 42 seconds left. He also partnered with David Savard against a heavy dose of Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner at five-on-five. Perhaps most importantly, the Canadiens are in need of a defenseman to quarterback the second-unit power play, and the Swede led Montreal's blueliners with 2:24 of PPTOI while scoring the game's first goal on the power play.