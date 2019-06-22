Canadiens' Mattias Norlinder: Speedster taken by Habs in Round 2

Norlinder was drafted 64th overall by the Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Passed over in the draft a year ago, Norlinder's stock rose considerably following an unexpected strong run with MODO in Sweden's second-division league. Norlinder is an exceptional skater. He has the foot speed to skate the puck up and out of his own zone and he defends well for a kid who is undersized (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) and lacks physicality. Norlinder will make his living as a mobile puck distributor. This selection was an astute gamble by the Habs.