Canadiens' Mattias Norlinder: Speedster taken by Habs in Round 2
Norlinder was drafted 64th overall by the Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Passed over in the draft a year ago, Norlinder's stock rose considerably following an unexpected strong run with MODO in Sweden's second-division league. Norlinder is an exceptional skater. He has the foot speed to skate the puck up and out of his own zone and he defends well for a kid who is undersized (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) and lacks physicality. Norlinder will make his living as a mobile puck distributor. This selection was an astute gamble by the Habs.
