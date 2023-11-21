Norlinder was brought up from AHL Laval on Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, Jordan Harris (lower body) was put on injured reserve. Norlinder will provide the Canadiens with some defensive depth during the team's three-game road trip in California. He has one goal and one assist in 14 AHL contests this campaign.
