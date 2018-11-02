Canadiens' Max Domi: Back on scoresheet
Domi scored a goal on four shots over 18:29 of ice time in Thursday's 6-4 comeback win over Washington.
One game after his six-game scoring streak was snapped, Domi got back on the scoresheet Thursday. He potted the game-winner with just 22 seconds remaining on a shot Braden Holtby might stop 99.9 percent of the time. It was a good bounceback for Domi, who had committed a foolish double-minor against the Stars on Tuesday in a one-goal game. The 23-year-old center has six goals through 12 games after scoring nine in 82 games last season.
