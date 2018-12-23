Canadiens' Max Domi: Becoming true leading man
Domi set up two goals in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over Vegas.
Domi has been an absolute revelation in Montreal since arriving. He has 35 points in 37 games and he's delivering like a top-line pivot should.
