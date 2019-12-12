Canadiens' Max Domi: Big night in win over Ottawa
Domi finished Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators with two points, including an assist on Ben Chiarot's overtime winner.
Domi's first point of the night came with Montreal enjoying a power play. It's been a tough stretch for Domi who wasn't scored since Nov. 23 and had only managed two assists over his previous eight games. Perhaps his big night versus Ottawa will get Domi going. He and the Habs face Detroit on Saturday, with Domi having scored in the two teams' one and only previous meeting this season.
