Domi scored his 15th goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers. He added two hits and two minor penalties in the win.

Domi finally ended a goal drought that lasted 17 games -- he last scored Dec. 9 in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks. The slump lasted so long that coach Claude Julien moved him to new line with Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Armia over this past weekend, but it wasn't until a mid-game tweak Tuesday that Domi tasted sweet relief. The 23-year-old center joined Paul Byron and Tomas Tatar during the second period and stayed there for the remainder of the game.