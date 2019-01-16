Canadiens' Max Domi: Breaks scoring slump
Domi scored his 15th goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers. He added two hits and two minor penalties in the win.
Domi finally ended a goal drought that lasted 17 games -- he last scored Dec. 9 in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks. The slump lasted so long that coach Claude Julien moved him to new line with Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Armia over this past weekend, but it wasn't until a mid-game tweak Tuesday that Domi tasted sweet relief. The 23-year-old center joined Paul Byron and Tomas Tatar during the second period and stayed there for the remainder of the game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...