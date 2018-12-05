Domi scored a pair of second period goals less than three minutes apart in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

Domi had gone relatively quiet in his past five outings, managing just one assist in that stretch. Against the Senators' porous defense, however, he was in his element and looked like the player who owned an 11-game point streak and has averaged over a point per game. It appears that he's back in business, so get him back in your lineup if you benched him.