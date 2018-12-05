Canadiens' Max Domi: Busts out of slump
Domi scored a pair of second period goals less than three minutes apart in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.
Domi had gone relatively quiet in his past five outings, managing just one assist in that stretch. Against the Senators' porous defense, however, he was in his element and looked like the player who owned an 11-game point streak and has averaged over a point per game. It appears that he's back in business, so get him back in your lineup if you benched him.
More News
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Can't be stopped•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Extends point streak Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Extends point streak Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Multiple assists in win Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Three more points in defeat•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Scores in fourth straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...