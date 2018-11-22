Canadiens' Max Domi: Can't be stopped
Domi scored a goal on his lone shot, added a hit and won six of eight faceoffs in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.
Domi extended his point streak to 11 games (six goals, nine assists) when he scored his 11th goal of the season, but that was one of the few highlights for Montreal. Domi's line accounted for both goals.
