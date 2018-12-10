Domi scored his 14th goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

The 23-year-old's ascension to stardom has been one of the better stories this season. Domi is averaging more than a point per game (1.03) and is on pace to post his best year as a pro. Now with 31 points in 30 games as a member of the Canadiens, he's quickly become his team's go-to option down the middle, wasting little time endearing himself to one of hockey's most passionate fanbases. His production level qualifies him for must-start status.