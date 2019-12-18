Domi notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Domi and Joel Armia both assisted on goals by Nick Cousins in the second period and Shea Weber in the third. It was Domi's second multi-point effort in his last three games. The 24-year-old now has 22 points -- including nine on the power play -- and 84 shots on goal through 34 games. He's not at the same level he was in 2018-19, when he collected a career-high 72 points.