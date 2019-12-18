Canadiens' Max Domi: Delivers two assists
Domi notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Domi and Joel Armia both assisted on goals by Nick Cousins in the second period and Shea Weber in the third. It was Domi's second multi-point effort in his last three games. The 24-year-old now has 22 points -- including nine on the power play -- and 84 shots on goal through 34 games. He's not at the same level he was in 2018-19, when he collected a career-high 72 points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.