Domi put up an assist Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

Domi has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last six games. He has truly embraced playing in Montreal and is just six points from equaling his career mark (52) from his rookie season. And Domi could crack 70 points if he can continue to pedal down as the game gets tighter with the playoffs approaching.

More News
Our Latest Stories