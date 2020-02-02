Canadiens' Max Domi: Ends goal slump
Domi scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Domi hadn't scored since Dec. 31, going 13 straight games without finding twine immediately after a six-game scoring streak. During his slump, he had four helpers. The 24-year-old is up to 35 points, 141 shots and a plus-3 rating in 54 contests. It's unlikely he'll match last year's breakout effort of 72 points in 82 outings.
