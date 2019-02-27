Domi scored a pair of goals and also recorded three assists in Tuesday's 8-1 thrashing of the Red Wings.

Domi now has 22 goals on the year, continuing to blossom in his first season with the Canadiens. The five points versus Detroit puts the 23-year-old at 59 through 65 games, already seven more than his previous career high set back in his rookie season. The Canadiens now have two days off before their next game Friday in New York. Domi has a goal and an assist in two meetings with the Rangers in 2018-19.