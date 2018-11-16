Canadiens' Max Domi: Extends point streak Thursday
Domi tallied an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over Calgary.
Domi picked up a secondary assist on Jonathan Drouin's equalizer in the second period, extending his point streak to eight games and giving him 13 helpers and 23 points on the season. He's well on his way to posting career-high numbers across the board.
More News
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Extends point streak Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Multiple assists in win Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Three more points in defeat•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Scores in fourth straight•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Notches two points in win over Isles•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Taking that great leap forward•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...