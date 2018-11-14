Canadiens' Max Domi: Extends point streak Tuesday
Domi scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the OIlers.
Domi went high to the glove side of Mikko Koskinen to score his 10th goal of the season, one more than he had in all of 2017-18. The goal also extended his point streak to seven games, bettering an earlier six-game streak. Domi has failed to produce a point in just three of the first 18 contests.
