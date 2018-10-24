Canadiens' Max Domi: Extends point streak Tuesday
Domi had two power-play assists along with three shots, a minor penalty and one hit in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Calgary.
Domi extended his point streak to four games and has eight points (two goals, six assists) across eight games, including five on the power play. He was known for his playmaking in Arizona and that's carried through into Montreal.
