Canadiens' Max Domi: Extends point streak
Domi had an assist, four shots, one hit and a minor penalty in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.
Domi saw his six-game goal-scoring streak end, but the center's assist on Montreal's lone goal gives him points in eight straight. He has six goals and five assists during that stretch, putting him at 31 points through 41 games. Domi's behind last season's pace (72 points, 82 game), but the recent streak should make fantasy owners feel more sanguine about the forward's value going forward.
