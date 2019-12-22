Canadiens' Max Domi: Finds twine in loss
Domi scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.
Domi's tally at 1:09 of the third period tied the game at three, but Riley Sheahan put the Oilers ahead for good later in the period. The 24-year-old has two goals and four assists in his last five games. Domi is up to 24 points and 90 shots on goal overall through 36 contests.
