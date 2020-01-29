Domi (illness) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Buffalo, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Prior to picking up the flu bug, Domi was struggling to produce, as he is goalless in his last 11 outings and has just one point in his previous seven contests. If the Winnipeg native is unable to play, Ryan Poehling could find himself bumped up to a top-six role, though that will also depend on the heath of Artturi Lehkonen (illness).