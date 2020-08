Domi picked up three assists, two of them on the power play, in Friday's 5-0 win over the Flyers during Game 2 of their first-round series.

The 25-year-old failed to find the scoresheet in any of the Habs' first five playoff games, but Domi broke out in a big way as the team evened up the series. He's coming off a disappointing regular season in which he scored only 17 goals and 44 points in 71 games, but Domi can erase that if he gets hot now and helps push Montreal towards another upset.