Domi scored a power-play goal and had two shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Domi got the Canadiens on the board 3:40 into the first period with a shot from the point, scoring for the second time in as many games. The 23-year-old center sets up at the point on the Montreal's first-unit power play, so we shouldn't be surprised that three of his six points this year have come on the man advantage.