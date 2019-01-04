Canadiens' Max Domi: Goal drought extended
Domi had an assist, three shots, one hit and a minor penalty in Thursday's 2-0 win over Vancouver.
It's been 11 games since Domi last tickled the twine, but he hasn't been idle, logging seven assists during his goal drought. Domi showed how he's stayed involved in the offense when he hopped on a loose puck and fed Jonathan Drouin, who got behind the Canucks' defense, for a breakaway goal.
