Canadiens' Max Domi: Great in wild and crazy game
Domi scored two goals, added an assist and finished plus-3 in a 6-5 loss to the Rangers on Saturday night.
Domi was back at center and clearly wasn't part of the problem in a wild match. The Habs went up 4-0 and then 5-3, but fell apart. It was just Domi's third multi-point game of the season, but he's still on pace for a mid-60s finish.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.