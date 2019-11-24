Domi scored two goals, added an assist and finished plus-3 in a 6-5 loss to the Rangers on Saturday night.

Domi was back at center and clearly wasn't part of the problem in a wild match. The Habs went up 4-0 and then 5-3, but fell apart. It was just Domi's third multi-point game of the season, but he's still on pace for a mid-60s finish.