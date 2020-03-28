Canadiens' Max Domi: Has late-season surge
Domi has 17 goals, 27 assists and is minus-3 while averaging 17:06 of ice time per game over 71 games.
Domi fell back after a career year in 2018-19 and had a miserable midseason stretch, as he posted three points in 16 games between Jan. 9 and Feb. 14. Just when it looked like the Canadiens would let him walk as a restricted free agent following the season, Paul Byron returned from injury and ignited a scoring binge from Domi, who had eight points in a seven-game stretch. Before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season, he was in position to hit 50 points, which is acceptable production, but the 72 points he had the previous year may be an outlier.
